Mt. Citrus
aka Citrus City
Mt. Citrus, also called Citrus City, is a hybrid cannabis strain from High Peaks Cannabis made from Chemdog and a collection of strains that include Sour Diesel, Super Skunk, White Widow, and Purple Urkle. Mt. Citrus unites some of weed’s best effects, in one strain: euphoria, creativity, and uplift. Like its name implies, Mt. Citrus is lemon and limonene-forward, with spicy, lavender and gas terps that come from caryophyllene and linalool. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mt. Citrus, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
