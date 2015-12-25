Named after the highest peak in New Zealand, Mt. Cook by Kiwiseeds is a former Cannabis Cup champion. After selecting their top Afghani female, a special Northern Lights and Hash Plant male was used to pollinate and create this potent indica. Known to be powerful and sedative, this is a great strain to relax and catch some sleep with.
