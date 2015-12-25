ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Mt. Cook

Mt. Cook

Named after the highest peak in New Zealand, Mt. Cook by Kiwiseeds is a former Cannabis Cup champion. After selecting their top Afghani female, a special Northern Lights and Hash Plant male was used to pollinate and create this potent indica. Known to be powerful and sedative, this is a great strain to relax and catch some sleep with.

Member since 2016
Great strain for any time of day. I feel put into a Zen like state with a warm comfortable blanket around my body when i smoke the Cook. Easy to grow, forgiving of mistakes, a little better than average on the yield. Very light on a lime citrus flavor or even a bit of watermelon. Nice dense buds, 6...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for MacPimpin
Member since 2016
Heavy and potent indica with a crazy pungent smell and taste to it. Puts me to sleep like a champ! And yeah easy to grow!
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Hash Plant
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Mt. Cook

