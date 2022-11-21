Mystery Machine
Mystery Machine effects are mostly calming.
Mystery Machine potency is higher THC than average.
Mystery Machine is a hybrid weed strain made from a three-way genetic cross between Scooby Snacks, Girl Scout Cookies, and Girl Time. Mystery Machine is 22% THC and 2% CBD, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mystery Machine effects include giggly, talkative, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mystery Machine when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and headaches. Bred by Heroes of the Farm, Mystery Machine features flavors like apple, pine, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Mystery Machine typically ranges from 455–$165. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mystery Machine, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Mystery Machine sensations
Mystery Machine helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
