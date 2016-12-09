ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.7 67 reviews

Narnia

Narnia

Narnia, a strain developed by Advanced Growing Technologies, is the stimulating sativa-dominant cross of Jack Herer and Trainwreck. It has an incredibly fast onset, imbuing consumers with an amplified sense of their imaginations while promoting upbeat physical activity. This long-lasting strain has massive trichome production and a terpene profile rich with citrus tang, spice, and a touch of sweetness. Enjoy Narnia to enhance mood, encourage creativity, and nullify lethargy.

Effects

Happy 71%
Euphoric 66%
Uplifted 64%
Creative 61%
Energetic 57%
Depression 49%
Stress 47%
Fatigue 23%
Pain 22%
Anxiety 22%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 8%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

67

Photos

Lineage

Trainwreck
Jack Herer
Narnia

