Nick The Bruiser
aka Nic The Bruiser
Nick The Bruiser is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between East Side OG and Fire 18. This strain is 60% indica and 40% sativa. Nick The Bruiser is a potent and flavorful strain that has a sweet gasoline aroma and a lime, sour rind, juniper and patchouli taste. This strain was created by Sapphire Farms, a brand that offers organically grown cannabis in Michigan. Nick The Bruiser is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Nick The Bruiser effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Nick The Bruiser when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Sapphire Farms, Nick The Bruiser features flavors like citrus, fuel, and chocolate. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it its earthy and relaxing qualities. The average price of Nick The Bruiser typically ranges from $30-$40. Nick The Bruiser is a rare and exotic strain that offers a tropical blast of flavor and aroma. It is named after the Leaf Doctor, who pheno-hunted this strain in the Sapphire Farms facility. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Nick The Bruiser, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
