ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Nicole Kush
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Nicole Kush

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

5 20 reviews

Nicole Kush

Nicole Kush

Nicole Kush is a 75/25 indica-dominant strain that will satisfy your need for potency as well as flavor. Kosher Kush from DNA Genetics teamed up with the Nicole indica from Marimberos to create a dynamic variety that captures sweet and woody flavors with a touch of lemon. Deep relaxation overtakes the body, leaving the mind calm and introspective. Its buds bloom with chunky calyxes that may take on a stunning blue hue as they mature, depending on the phenotype. A delight for novice cultivators, Nicole Kush is a hardy, low-maintenance plant that gives way to large yields so long as it’s raised indoors, in a greenhouse, or in a warm Mediterranean climate.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

20

Show all

Avatar for cascri8150
Member since 2016
GROW REVIEW: This strain by DNA Genetics was grown by seed by me and then used as a mother plant. The first clone I took ended up hermaphroditing on me because I had a bad light leak in my tent for a few days that allowed sunlight to come in and throw this plant off, so beware of stress with this p...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for gregs01
Member since 2015
Good bag appeal for sure, deep greens. Purples and orange, super frosty buds. Kind of a spicy smoke but you can taste berries as well. Was a nice indica and was great for sleep and anxiety, moderate couch lock, can't quite remember the scent cause I got it about a month back so I can't be a 100 on t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for lindslemonhaze1
Member since 2014
This beautiful cannabis which hosts soft pink and blue hues is as delicately relaxing as a warm bubble bath. it knocks out pain almost immediately and gives you a raging case of the munchies. couchlock not so bad, but it's very tempting. this is one of the nicest indicas I've ever smoked. I suspect ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for alonbromberg
Member since 2015
great big buds with so much krystals on them with white color mixed with red-orange hairs . and super super sticky! also the smell is so pungent and deliciuse ! big big love for that straing iam so body relaxed from it just as the description!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Diori86
Member since 2017
I'm not a fan of sleepy strains. But this one was a life saver. Had some really bad insomnia due to sinus, this relaxed me almost instantly and I slept the WHOLE night. Smooth smoke, tastes amazing!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
more reviews
write a review

Find Nicole Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Nicole Kush nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
Kosher Kush
parent
Strain
Nicole Kush

Products with Nicole Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Nicole Kush nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Rob Ford Kush, Buddha’s Hand, Doox, Nicole Kush, and More
New Strains Alert: Rob Ford Kush, Buddha’s Hand, Doox, Nicole Kush, and More

Most popular in