Nicole Kush is a 75/25 indica-dominant strain that will satisfy your need for potency as well as flavor. Kosher Kush from DNA Genetics teamed up with the Nicole indica from Marimberos to create a dynamic variety that captures sweet and woody flavors with a touch of lemon. Deep relaxation overtakes the body, leaving the mind calm and introspective. Its buds bloom with chunky calyxes that may take on a stunning blue hue as they mature, depending on the phenotype. A delight for novice cultivators, Nicole Kush is a hardy, low-maintenance plant that gives way to large yields so long as it’s raised indoors, in a greenhouse, or in a warm Mediterranean climate.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
20
cascri8150
gregs01
lindslemonhaze1
alonbromberg
Diori86
Find Nicole Kush nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Nicole Kush nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Nicole Kush
Hang tight. We're looking for Nicole Kush nearby.