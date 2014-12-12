ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Night Terror OG
Indica

4.6 117 reviews

Night Terror OG

aka Night Terror

Night Terror OG is what you get when you combine Blue Dream with Rare Darkness #1 genetics. This cleverly named hybrid sways heavily toward the indica side of the spectrum, inducing relaxing effects that sink deeper in the body over time. You may find your eyelids feeling heavy before long, but don’t let a name like Night Terror OG fool you: a good night’s sleep is on its way. This 70% indica isn’t necessarily a day-ender, as the OG Kush in Rare Darkness’ genes provides a heady, invigorating buzz that deteriorates stress at the end of a long day. These effects are ushered in by flavors of blueberry and fruit with subtle notes of lemon, pine, and diesel.

Effects

94 people reported 768 effects
Relaxed 82%
Happy 53%
Sleepy 48%
Euphoric 39%
Uplifted 34%
Stress 44%
Insomnia 40%
Pain 34%
Depression 32%
Anxiety 31%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 4%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 2%

Lineage

First strain parent
Rare Darkness
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Night Terror OG

New Strains Alert: Lucid Dream, Night Terror OG, Sonoma Coma, Soul Assassin OG, and Americano
