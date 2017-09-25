ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 58 reviews

Nightmare Cookies

Nightmare Cookies

A cross of White Nightmare and Girl Scout Cookies, Nightmare Cookies is a hybrid that will lock you to the couch while delivering robust, uplifting euphoria. Nightmare Cookies exhibits beautiful purple hues, bright orange pistils, and an aroma that is thick with pine sap, earth, and sweetness. Enjoy this strain toward the end of the day to capitalize on its relaxing effects, appetite stimulation, and overall sedation. 

41 people reported 320 effects
Relaxed 73%
Euphoric 68%
Happy 65%
Uplifted 46%
Creative 31%
Stress 31%
Depression 26%
Anxiety 19%
Lack of appetite 17%
Pain 17%
Dizzy 17%
Paranoid 14%
Dry mouth 12%
Anxious 7%
Dry eyes 7%

Avatar for DonkeyMeat
Member since 2016
Personally one of my favorite strains, picked it up from a local dispensary, earlier in 2016, I feel it leans more to a indica feel. I personally recommend this strain more then any og's or blue dream.
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for ICouldntThinkOfAUserNameBecauseIGotHigh
Member since 2017
This strain is SO good it's SCARY. Nightmare Cookies is definitely one of my favorite flowers that seems to balance the perfect effects of good Sativa and good Indica. W/ a creative, uplifting and calming high. I'm not too big a Girl Scout Cookie fan but I'm an avid fan of The White/White Widow...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for JerrySprunger
Member since 2016
Very clear headed uplifting and body sedating as for the high effects. The beautiful purple hues and density of the nugs is what took me from the hello. Since we cannot open jars in a rec shop the look is all you got to go off of and this one did not disappoint. Unique smell I keep putting my nostri...
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for lemondude13
Member since 2016
A uniquely heady sativa dominant hybrid. Brings the cookie euphoria and mood elevation along with a trippy, cerebral head space. I felt on the verge of a mystical experience after smoking a considerably small dosage of flower. The taste and aroma comes entirely from the gsc parent while the effects ...
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Marvinreyes12
Member since 2016
Solid strain long lasting.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
White Nightmare
GSC
Nightmare Cookies

