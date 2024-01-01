Nightmare Runtz
Nightmare Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between White Runtz and Nightmare Cookies. This strain is a potent and flavorful choice for those looking for a relaxing and euphoric high. Nightmare Runtz is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Nightmare Runtz effects include happy, relaxed, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Nightmare Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Jokes Up Exotics, Nightmare Runtz features flavors like earthy, sweet, and tropical. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Nightmare Runtz typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. This strain is known for its dark purple buds covered in frosty trichomes and orange hairs. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Nightmare Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
