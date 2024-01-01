stock photo similar to Nightmare Runtz
Hybrid

Nightmare Runtz

aka Nightmare Runts

Nightmare Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between White Runtz and Nightmare Cookies. This strain is a potent and flavorful choice for those looking for a relaxing and euphoric high. Nightmare Runtz is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Nightmare Runtz effects include happy, relaxed, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Nightmare Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Jokes Up Exotics, Nightmare Runtz features flavors like earthy, sweet, and tropical. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Nightmare Runtz typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. This strain is known for its dark purple buds covered in frosty trichomes and orange hairs. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Nightmare Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Nightmare Runtz

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Nightmare Runtz strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Aroused

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Giggly

Nightmare Runtz strain helps with

  • Cramps
    16% of people say it helps with Cramps
  • Inflammation
    16% of people say it helps with Inflammation
  • Insomnia
    16% of people say it helps with Insomnia

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Nightmare Runtz products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Nightmare Runtz near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Nightmare Runtz strain reviews6

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.