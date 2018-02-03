ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 21 reviews

Nuclear Cookies

Nuclear Cookies

Nuclear Cookies is a new creation from Arizona Natural Selections. This 50/50 hybrid is the genetic offspring  of Chernobyl and Girl Scout Cookies, and offers a sweet, citrusy fragrance and a rich, earthy taste. Its aroma lingers after consumption, blanketing the consumer in its pungent terpene profile. This strain’s uplifting and relaxing full-body effects are coupled with pleasant euphoria, making this strain enjoyable and workable throughout the day. Consumers looking to ease stress, pain, and nausea may find the relief they seek in this odoriferous cannabis cut. 

Reviews

21

Lineage

Chernobyl
GSC
Nuclear Cookies

