The mostly indica Nuken is a Canadian strain bred by combining genetics from Kish (a cross of two Shishkaberry parents) and God Bud. Her even-keeled effects are delivered alongside a sweet, earthy aroma of fresh herbs and grass. While undeniably strong, Nuken typically leaves you functional enough to still enjoy hobbies and the company of friends. Nuken blooms with rounded, dense buds covered in a blanket of crystal resin veiling its sage hues.

Effects

Show all

145 people reported 1203 effects
Relaxed 80%
Happy 53%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 40%
Sleepy 33%
Pain 37%
Stress 37%
Anxiety 34%
Depression 26%
Insomnia 24%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 2%
Paranoid 2%

Lineage

First strain parent
God Bud
parent
Second strain parent
Shishkaberry
parent
Strain
Nuken

