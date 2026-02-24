O
O effects are mostly calming.
O potency is higher THC than average.
O Marijuana is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cookies and Cream with Secret Weapon. This strain produces a long-lasting and relaxing high. Consumers should take caution as the high potency of O may be overwhelming to those new to cannabis. This strain has an aroma reminiscent of campfire s'mores, with extra delicious hints of chocolate and diesel. Medical marijuana patients use O to help relieve symptoms associated with appetite loss, insomnia, chronic stress and depression.
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O strain effects
O strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 17% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
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O strain reviews(438)
Strain spotlight
O strain genetics
O grow information
Growers say this strain has dense buds that are lumpy, long, and neon green in color with amber hairs and glittering trichomes.