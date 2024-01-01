OC Oranges
OC Oranges is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Orange Sherb and The Menthol. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. OC Oranges is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Compound Genetics, the average price of OC Oranges typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about OC Oranges’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed OC Oranges, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
