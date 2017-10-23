ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Leafly flower of OCA Gold
Indica

4.8 5 reviews

OCA Gold

OCA Gold by Oregon Cannabis Authority is a potent indica-dominant cross of Afghani and Hindu Kush. This sedative genetic union is a natural bedfellow for consumers seeking relief from insomnia, restlessness, and minor physical discomforts. Its heavy physical effects ground the body and mind in a blissful, tranquilizing state. OCA Gold has a Kushy terpene profile that reeks of sweet floral and hashy aromas. 

5

cretin71
Member since 2015
OCA Gold interested me because it's a Hindu Kush - Afghani cross. Hindu Kush is one of my favorite strains, but it's unfortunately tough to find where I live. It smells wonderful - floral and hashy - and the taste is nice, too: floral, earth and hash. The effects, however, lean hard to the Afghani ...
RelaxedSleepyTingly
rickmon
Member since 2016
Most powerful pain relief I have experienced from cannabis. Somehow the body high seems to block or help me forget about my back pain. I have spent many sleepless nights until I found this particular strain. Not sure why it does what it does.... but it damn sure does! This is my goto strain afte...
HappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
smokemuchey
Member since 2017
Very, verry smooth smoke. High thc strain. Great for pain relief and relaxation. Ultimate indica.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Afghani
Hindu Kush
