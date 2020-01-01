Bred by Dinafem, Ocean Grown Cookies brings together GSC and OG Kush for something special. Known to produce more resin than traditional OG Kush cultivars, buds have a diesel flavor and aroma that is also fruity and smooth, and buds are pointy and elongated. The euphoric high is followed by a deep sedative state that may put even the most experienced smokers to bed.
