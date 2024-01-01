stock photo similar to Octane Mint Sorbet
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Octane Mint Sorbet

 Octane Mint Sorbet is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Octane and Wedding Cake. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Octane Mint Sorbet is a rare and exclusive strain from various breeders, such as Urban Canna, Claybourne Co., Farm 2 Lab, and Seedsman. Octane Mint Sorbet is 19-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Octane Mint Sorbet effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Octane Mint Sorbet when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, chronic pain, and stress. Octane Mint Sorbet features flavors like mint, lime, floral, and musky. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Octane Mint Sorbet typically ranges from $31-$60 per eighth. Octane Mint Sorbet is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and gassy cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Octane Mint Sorbet, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Octane Mint Sorbet

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Octane Mint Sorbet products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Octane Mint Sorbet near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.