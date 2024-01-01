Octane Mint Sorbet
Octane Mint Sorbet is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Octane and Wedding Cake. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Octane Mint Sorbet is a rare and exclusive strain from various breeders, such as Urban Canna, Claybourne Co., Farm 2 Lab, and Seedsman. Octane Mint Sorbet is 19-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Octane Mint Sorbet effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Octane Mint Sorbet when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, chronic pain, and stress. Octane Mint Sorbet features flavors like mint, lime, floral, and musky. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Octane Mint Sorbet typically ranges from $31-$60 per eighth. Octane Mint Sorbet is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and gassy cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Octane Mint Sorbet, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
