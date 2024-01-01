stock photo similar to OG Deluxe
Hybrid

OG Deluxe

OG Deluxe is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between OGKB and Triangle Kush. This strain is a powerful and flavorful strain that will make you feel like you’re indulging in a luxury treat. OG Deluxe is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us OG Deluxe effects include relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose OG Deluxe when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by The Ethos Collective, OG Deluxe features flavors like diesel, chemical and woody. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene. The average price of OG Deluxe typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’re looking for a strain that will make you feel relaxed, happy, and euphoric, OG Deluxe might be the one for you. This strain has a pungent and earthy flavor that will make your palate tingle and your body melt. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed OG Deluxe, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

