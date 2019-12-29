Bred by the team at Ethos Genetics, OGDLUX is an OG Kush backcross project that crosses OGKB, Triangle Kush, and Josh D OG. The goal was to take the quality strain OGKB and make it produce bigger yields. The result is a taller OG plant that packs on big colas alongside a delicious gas and cherry terpene profile. OGDLUX is sure to make any kush lover turn their head.