Hybrid

4 1 reviews

OGDLUX

OGDLUX

Bred by the team at Ethos Genetics, OGDLUX is an OG Kush backcross project that crosses OGKB, Triangle Kush, and Josh D OG. The goal was to take the quality strain OGKB and make it produce bigger yields. The result is a taller OG plant that packs on big colas alongside a delicious gas and cherry terpene profile. OGDLUX is sure to make any kush lover turn their head.

 

Strain spotlight

