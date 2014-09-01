ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Opal OG Kush
Indica

4.5 18 reviews

Opal OG Kush

aka Opal OG, Opal Kush

Opal OG Kush is an 80% indica strain grown by Nine Point Growth Industries in Washington state. With genetics coming from a blend of Frankenstein and Lemon OG Kush, Opal OG Kush buds grow into a colorful patchwork of red, green, and purple hues. Heavy, cerebrally concentrated euphoria melts down throughout the body, evening out to calming relaxation and dreamy bliss. Opal OG Kush is grown indoors in a soil medium, and is available in Washington’s recreational cannabis stores.

