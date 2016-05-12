ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 23 reviews

Or

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 23 reviews

Or

Or, comprised of 70 percent indica genetics, is an Israeli strain from the medical cannabis supplier Tikun Olam. Primarily designed for patients with sleep disorders, Or also remedies an array of other symptoms including nausea, pain, inflammation, indigestion, and appetite loss.

Effects

19 people reported 183 effects
Hungry 73%
Relaxed 63%
Happy 52%
Sleepy 36%
Euphoric 31%
Pain 73%
Lack of appetite 57%
Stress 57%
Insomnia 52%
Depression 42%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 5%
Headache 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

23

Avatar for iamtheory
Member since 2017
This is ultimately my new favorite strain. It gives me that feeling I've been searching for this whole time, the feeling that I never want to leave my body. The high is perfect for a late afternoon or evening, going great with any occasion. It makes me want to be around other people, the aroused fee...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for furyhound
Member since 2015
.this strain realy!!! helped me with my back pains. great for pain relief. it does have other qualitys but in order to find out what they are you will have to try it yourself.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Sublime2CT
Member since 2017
I love any strain from Tikun Olam and OR is a really good one. If you need to medicate to sleep this will get the job done!
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for evondran
Member since 2015
This strain treats my body very well. Hardly any taste or smell and not a heady smoke either... but it does work very well muscle fluidity and pain management.
Reported
feelings
Happy
Avatar for nearly420
Member since 2016
Or means light in English, and once you taste this strain you'll know why. The buds are almost yellow in color. fluffy and pungent with a slight ammonia, chemical tinge, but fruity too. This stuff takes you on a journey and will send you into a nice relaxing sleep for the night (or day.) Excellent f...
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Photos

User uploaded image of Or
User uploaded image of Or
User uploaded image of Or

Products with Or

