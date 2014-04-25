ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Orange Diesel, or Agent D, is a sativa-dominant hybrid that combines Sour Diesel and TGA Seeds’ Agent Orange. This lineage is evident in Orange Diesel’s sweet citrus flavor which is accented by a subtle diesel aftertaste. Sativa-lovers will appreciate the sharp sense of energy and focus that Orange Diesel delivers, and these effects may be helpful for patients treating ADD/ADHD, fatigue, and stress.

Euphoric 58%
Happy 56%
Uplifted 53%
Energetic 51%
Relaxed 51%
Stress 34%
Anxiety 32%
Depression 22%
Fatigue 20%
ADD/ADHD 18%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 6%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%

Lineage

Agent Orange
Agent Orange
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Orange Diesel

New Strains Alert: 8 Ball Kush, Hells OG, Dream Star, Orange Diesel, and Smelliot
