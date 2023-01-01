stock photo similar to Orange Drizzle
HybridTHC 26%

Orange Drizzle

Orange Drizzle is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mimosa and Wedding Cake. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Orange Drizzle is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Evermore Cannabis Company, the average price of Orange Drizzle typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Orange Drizzle’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Drizzle, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

