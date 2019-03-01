ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Orange Harambe
Orange Harambe

Orange Harambe

Coming from Ethos Genetics, Orange Harambe takes Harambe and crosses it with their own potent flavor-bomb, Mandarin Sunset. This cross results in rich, chunky flowers that give off a variety of aromas ranging from sour and skunk to complex citrus notes. Orange Harambe is a potent heavy hitter that’s great for when winding down is the only task on your agenda.

Lineage

Strain parent
Mandarin Sunset
parent
Strain
Orange Harambe

