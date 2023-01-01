Orange Banana
Orange Banana is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Orange Harambe and Banana OG. This strain is a tropical delight, with a smooth and creamy flavor of ripe bananas and tangy oranges. Orange Banana is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a potent and flavorful experience. Leafly customers tell us Orange Banana effects include relaxed, happy, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Orange Banana when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and depression. Bred by The Highest Critic, Orange Banana features flavors like orange, banana and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a refreshing and uplifting effect. The average price of Orange Banana typically ranges from $35-$55 per eighth. This strain is perfect for evening use, as it can induce a deep relaxation and a sensual mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Banana, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
