Orange Pound Cake
Orange Pound Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Orange Harambe and Pound Cake. This strain is a decadent treat, with a sweet and creamy flavor of orange and vanilla cake. Orange Pound Cake is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a potent and delicious experience. Leafly customers tell us Orange Pound Cake effects include relaxed, happy, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Orange Pound Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Verano, Orange Pound Cake features flavors like orange, vanilla and cinnamon. The dominant terpene of this strain is a-pinene, which gives it a refreshing and anti-inflammatory effect. The average price of Orange Pound Cake typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. This strain is perfect for evening use, as it can induce a deep relaxation and a blissful mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Pound Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
