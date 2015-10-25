ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Orange Haze
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Orange Haze

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.1 155 reviews

Orange Haze

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 155 reviews

Orange Haze

The sativa-dominant hybrid Orange Haze by Green Devil Genetics combines a flavorful Orange Bud with the classic Haze. From Orange Bud, it inherits a sweet citrus flavor while Haze provides this hybrid with all of our favorite sativa effects: energy, focus, euphoria, and creativity. Orange Haze’s dense, sticky buds are threaded with fiery copper hairs, giving this strain an unmistakable appearance akin to its Orange Bud parent. Green Devil Genetics recommends a 64-day flowering time indoors, or a mid-October harvest for outdoor gardens.

Effects

Show all

106 people reported 797 effects
Happy 76%
Uplifted 60%
Euphoric 52%
Energetic 47%
Relaxed 42%
Stress 24%
Anxiety 23%
Depression 17%
ADD/ADHD 14%
Pain 12%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 18%
Paranoid 12%
Dizzy 10%
Anxious 7%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

155

write a review

Find Orange Haze nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Orange Haze nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Orange Bud
parent
Second strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
Orange Haze

Products with Orange Haze

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Orange Haze nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Which Cannabis Strain Pairs Best With Your Zodiac Sign?
Which Cannabis Strain Pairs Best With Your Zodiac Sign?
New Strains Alert: LAPD, Orange Haze, Tahoe OG Kush, and Tres Dawg
New Strains Alert: LAPD, Orange Haze, Tahoe OG Kush, and Tres Dawg

Most popular in