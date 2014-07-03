Outlaw is a high-intensity strain bred by Dutch Passion, who combined Super Haze and Amnesia to create this 80% sativa. It inherits a sweet aroma from its Haze parent, intermixing fresh earthiness with sour lemon. Outlaw’s initial impact comes quickly and powerfully, but evens out to an uplifting, clear-headed buzz over time. With a THC content that typically falls between 15-20%, Outlaw may help patients treat glaucoma, inflammation, depression, migraines, and ADD/ADHD. Outlaw’s breeders recommend growing this sativa using the screen of green (SCROG) method with a 12-week flowering in order to capture its full flavor.