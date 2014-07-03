Outlaw is a high-intensity strain bred by Dutch Passion, who combined Super Haze and Amnesia to create this 80% sativa. It inherits a sweet aroma from its Haze parent, intermixing fresh earthiness with sour lemon. Outlaw’s initial impact comes quickly and powerfully, but evens out to an uplifting, clear-headed buzz over time. With a THC content that typically falls between 15-20%, Outlaw may help patients treat glaucoma, inflammation, depression, migraines, and ADD/ADHD. Outlaw’s breeders recommend growing this sativa using the screen of green (SCROG) method with a 12-week flowering in order to capture its full flavor.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
18
Find Outlaw nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Outlaw nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Outlaw
Hang tight. We're looking for Outlaw nearby.