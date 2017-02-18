Pacific Blue by Falcanna is a flavorful cut with a THC content that consistently reaches above 20%. This indica-dominant strain was bred by crossing the legendary Kush powerhouse Pre-98 Bubba Kush with the fruity phenom DJ Short Blueberry. These robust and flavorful genetics offer aromas of sweet skunk and blueberry with a smooth floral aftertaste. Pacific Blue’s effects vary with dosage, but the onset is calming and euphoric, insulating the consumer in carefree bliss. This strain can get rather sedating with continued consumption, weighing on the limbs and gluing the body to the couch. Utilize Falcanna’s Pacific Blue to help with headaches, nausea, anxiety, and restlessness.