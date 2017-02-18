ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.9 19 reviews

Pacific Blue

Pacific Blue

Pacific Blue by Falcanna is a flavorful cut with a THC content that consistently reaches above 20%. This indica-dominant strain was bred by crossing the legendary Kush powerhouse Pre-98 Bubba Kush with the fruity phenom DJ Short Blueberry. These robust and flavorful genetics offer aromas of sweet skunk and blueberry with a smooth floral aftertaste. Pacific Blue’s effects vary with dosage, but the onset is calming and euphoric, insulating the consumer in carefree bliss. This strain can get rather sedating with continued consumption, weighing on the limbs and gluing the body to the couch. Utilize Falcanna’s Pacific Blue to help with headaches, nausea, anxiety, and restlessness.     

 

Effects

Relaxed 73%
Euphoric 60%
Happy 53%
Sleepy 53%
Tingly 53%
Stress 60%
Insomnia 46%
Pain 46%
Depression 33%
Headaches 20%
Dry mouth 40%
Dry eyes 33%

Reviews

19

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
DJ Short Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Pacific Blue

