Bodhi Seeds crossed the Genius phenotype of Apollo 11 with Appalachia to make this mostly sativa strain. Pagoda grows in the lanky manner of Apollo 11, meaning that she will require a great deal of support to keep her dense flowers off the ground. Flavors of pineapple, melon and starfruit combine with a pronounced chem-fuel funk to create a very unique terpene profile.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
5
islandgrownOG
Shanti420spa
mandabutter
shroast
theCanadianOx
Find Pagoda nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Pagoda nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Pagoda
Hang tight. We're looking for Pagoda nearby.