ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Palm Tree CBD
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Palm Tree CBD
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.5 27 reviews

Palm Tree CBD

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 27 reviews

Palm Tree CBD

Grown by Canadian LP Leafs By Snoop, Palm Tree CBD is an indica with a balanced THC:CBD ratio, making it great for users seeking calming effects. Consumers can expect dense, lime green-colored buds with orange hairs and hints of purple. Aromas are pungent and effects leave users feeling very clear-headed and relaxed, making this a great strain for anyone seeking stress relief.

Effects

Show all

25 people reported 192 effects
Relaxed 115%
Happy 60%
Sleepy 48%
Euphoric 44%
Focused 32%
Stress 40%
Anxiety 28%
Depression 24%
Pain 24%
Inflammation 20%
Dry eyes 20%
Dry mouth 16%
Anxious 8%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

27

Show all

Avatar for MrRustyDusty
Member since 2018
Being a new smoker since the legalization here in Canada, I find this strain to be wonderful. In my younger years of high school I was never able to enjoy marijuana because it always wasted me. Made me too anxious and paranoid, this strain eased me in and I’ve been able to enjoy many other stronger ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for DoubleRainbow2018
Member since 2018
I liked this strain a lot. This strain helped me chill out (I didn’t have any paranoia at all - mind you I was just at home), still my mind and took away any anxiety that I had. I found that I was much more patient and calm with my toddler and I was more in-the-moment and engaged... All of the daily...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Cododojo
Member since 2018
Not a particularly powerful strain, but extremely relaxing. There aren't really noticeable psychoactive effects, but offers great pain relief without insane munchies. If you're looking for something to take the edge off but not get blasted into outer space this is for you. The high was relaxing, I...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for OviGreen
Member since 2018
If you're looking for something that will relax your mind and body without sending your thoughts to the moon, this is it. I tend to smoke slightly larger amounts of this one because it makes me feel like I'm walking on a cloud while fully able to carry out a conversation or a house chore. Great fo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for batgirl87
Member since 2017
Palm Tree CBD is soooo chill. I love vaping this in the evening after a stressful day. The most recent batch I picked up is about 7% THC and 5.5% CBD and offers a mild, relaxing high. It is great for hanging out with some friends and chillin. Seriously you feel so calm and laid back. D O Double G in...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxed
more reviews
write a review

Find Palm Tree CBD nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Palm Tree CBD nearby.

Products with Palm Tree CBD

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Palm Tree CBD nearby.

Most popular in