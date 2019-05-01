ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.7 19 reviews

Pamelina

Pamelina

Pamelina by Rare Dankness is a powerful indica-dominant strain supposedly named for a love interest of one of its breeders. This strain was crafted from the Forum cut of Girl Scout Cookies and Rare Dankness #2, creating a high-yielding, pungent plant with a 58 to 65 day flowering time. Pamelina expresses deep green and purple hues as well as doughy tasting terpenes with touches of windflower and fuel notes. This strain has been known to reduce stress and physical discomfort. 

Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
I'm in ❤️ with Pamelina!!! Brand: Standard Farms PA 500mg cartridge THC: 78.35% Lineage: GSC & Rare Dankness #2 Taste: Doughy, earthy Effects: Racing, tingly, giggly, appetite stimulant, euphoric Terpene profile: Pinene dominant @ 1.05% Ranking: 9.8/10 I really enjoy this strain for lounging around...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Smokinsince95
Member since 2017
Absolutely had been terrified to try this strain forever, so here I am, for the first time doing as so many others have done and I'm smoking it as I write it... I have th say the flavor in this batch is pretty good. I like all the RD Strains but not a fan of Girls Scout Cookie but I will give this m...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for warpedcassette
Member since 2015
This is definitely an indica-dominant hybrid that has a more cerebral effect than your average indica. I found the "munchie" profile on this one to be quite a bit less than your average indica, but it does have quite a heavy body high with a nice, relaxing, and mildly sedating feel. Avoid daytime us...
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for spideyJack426
Member since 2019
Fantastic. Have found that a lot of Indicas are actually too sedating for my taste, but not this one. Very mellow. Calming and euphoric, but not sedating. Great for any evening activity that requires your full attention and enjoyment. Think kosher tangie with just a little more weight. I also...
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Tz0604
Member since 2019
Heavy hitting indica. Very couch lock and tv binge.
RelaxedTalkativeTingly
Lineage

GSC
Pamelina

