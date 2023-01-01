Pampelmousse
Pampelmousse is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Creature and Pure Michigan. This strain is 80% sativa and 20% indica, offering a predominantly uplifting and cerebral experience. Pampelmousse is celebrated for its high THC content, which typically ranges from 20% to 25%. This makes it a suitable choice for experienced cannabis consumers seeking a potent and energizing high. Leafly customers report that Pampelmousse effects include feeling euphoric, creative, and focused. This strain is often associated with enhancing mood, sparking creativity, and providing mental clarity, making it ideal for daytime use. Medical marijuana patients frequently turn to Pampelmousse to address symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and stress. Its sativa-leaning genetics provide relief without inducing excessive sedation. Bred by 3rd Coast Genetics, Pampelmousse features flavors characterized by a delightful blend of sweet citrus and tropical fruit notes, creating a mouthwatering and refreshing profile. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene, contributing to its citrusy aroma and potential mood-boosting properties. The average price of Pampelmousse typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram, reflecting its popularity and quality within the cannabis market. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Pampelmousse, please consider sharing your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to PampelmousseOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pampelmousse products near you
Similar to Pampelmousse near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—