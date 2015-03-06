ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.4 8 reviews

Paris XXX is an extension of the Paris OG family that has placed in multiple Cannabis Cup competitions. This indica variety combines Headband OG, Chemdawg, and OG Kush genetics, creating a crisp, piney, and woody flavor on inhale. The fast-acting effects provide a balance of cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Paris XXX is known to increase your appetite while also sparking creativity

Headband
Chemdog
