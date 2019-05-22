ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Peach Cobbler from Humboldt Seed Company came to life by crossing Apricot Papaya, Strawberry Banana, and Dream Queen, creating a unicorn strain produces a unique terpene profile. This peach-scented strain with a creamy vanilla taste is great for anyone looking to feel up and creative. 

 

Beauty color and great dense boulder type buds, breaking it down was a work out. great full body high after a few hits from a blunt and completely fried after the whole thing
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Awesome bud. Very smooth smoke and delicious strain. Effects for me was a bud that helped a lot with relaxing my muscles and putting me in a calmer mood, and also woke me up more in the process. Would definitely recommend if you come across
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
This is an amazing strain and was very lucky to have come across it. I personally watched two pounds disappear in one hour just base on bag appeal. It’s a pretty deep purple and some nugs were as big as tennis balls (on an indoor run). Definitely hits great and is a roller coaster of a high, and the...
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
I was feeling some writers block in my English class this morning and I remembered to take my medication but i still couldn’t focus. I hit some kids wax at school and didn’t even ask what strain cause I normally don’t care and it was free😂 It kicked in halfway back to class and I didn’t feel much d...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedSleepyUplifted
Beautiful dense buds, super smooth smoke
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Dream Queen
Strawberry Banana
