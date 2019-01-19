ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Peach Crescendo F-1
Hybrid

4 7 reviews

Peach Crescendo F-1

Peach Crescendo F-1

Coming from Ethos Genetics’ Unique Boutique Line, Peach Crescendo F-1 is a complex cross of Chem D, I-95, Mandarin Cookies, and Peach Rings. The flavor profile varies from the traditional Chem D sour flavor to a sweet, tropical citrus. Beautiful green buds have dark orange hairs that are interspersed around purple calyxes dripping in resin.

Reviews

Lineage

I-95
Mandarin Cookies
Peach Crescendo F-1

