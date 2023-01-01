Peyote Gorilla
Peyote Gorilla is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Peyote Purple and Gorilla Glue #4. Peyote Gorilla is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Peyote Gorilla effects include euphoria, relaxation, and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Peyote Gorilla when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, chronic pain, and insomnia. Bred by Seedsman, Peyote Gorilla features flavors like sour, earthy, and woody. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Peyote Gorilla typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Peyote Gorilla, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
