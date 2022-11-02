Piescream
You scream, I scream, we all Piescream. This hybrid from Mean Gene Mendocino, made from a cross of Wedding Pie x Gelato 33, has loud written all over it. Its buds are rich in violet and green hues with orange hairs and sugar-like trichomes. It’s one of only a few strains that make the cut for 710 Labs’ genetic library. Like its parents, Piescream turns up the terps with a complex palate of nutty, gas, and doughy flavors and aromas, with hints of skunk. Think of it like a smokable massage—stress dissipate after only a couple of hits, with a dessert finish. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Piescream, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
