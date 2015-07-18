ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.5 56 reviews

Pine Tar Kush

aka Pine Tar, Pine Tar OG

Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

CalmingEnergizing

  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Pine Tar Kush stems from a family of pure indica genetics native to Pakistan. This cannabis strain is nearly unaltered from its original genetic form and expresses itself with bright green hues and a skunky aroma. The rich Kush flavor of pine mixes with sweet undertones that give way to Pine Tar Kush’s calming yet talkative buzz.

35 people reported 321 effects
Relaxed 74%
Euphoric 65%
Happy 60%
Hungry 51%
Uplifted 45%
Depression 34%
Stress 34%
Pain 31%
Anxiety 31%
Lack of appetite 28%
Dry mouth 42%
Dry eyes 14%
Headache 8%
Paranoid 8%
Anxious 5%

