Oregon Noble
Oregon Noble effects are mostly calming.
Oregon Noble potency is lower THC than average.
Oregon Noble is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Gobbstopper and Pine Tar. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, aroused, and focused. Oregon Noble has 12% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Oregon Noble, before let us know! Leave a review.
Oregon Noble sensations
Oregon Noble helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
