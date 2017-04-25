ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Pineapple Diesel
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Pineapple Diesel

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.1 98 reviews

Pineapple Diesel

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 98 reviews

Pineapple Diesel

A beloved choice for sativa connoisseurs, Pineapple Diesel can be succinctly defined as a psychoactive lift. A cross between hybrid Pineapple and sativa Sour Diesel, this is a social strain that provides powerful but clear cerebral effects. The aroma is equally diverse, with a citrus and diesel dual pungency. This energetic flower is optimal for daytime use and is an excellent choice for stress relief.

Effects

Show all

77 people reported 517 effects
Uplifted 62%
Happy 58%
Euphoric 55%
Energetic 40%
Creative 29%
Stress 42%
Anxiety 38%
Pain 25%
Depression 24%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 9%
Anxious 1%
Headache 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

98

Show all

Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
Every time I go back to this, I realize how much I like it....It's in my top 5. If you enjoy euphoria and want to be productive as well, this is your stain. If you like sativa dominant hybrid strains containing sour diesel, you"ll love Pineapple Diesel.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for bigbudds313
Member since 2016
REALLY ONE OF MY FAV'S. IF IN DETROIT STOP BYE 420 DANK ON Gratiot Real Deal pineapple diesel won't regret it
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for mitchi
Member since 2015
Fucking amazing! High energy, increased mental focus, increased motivation, increased happiness, warm body high but not overwhelming, and great taste. This strain will not couch lock you, you'll want to be productive. As a bonus, your motor skills aren't compromised. Fantastic for working out.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for DMFF
Member since 2012
Second Time trying this excellent strain. Pineapple Diesel shows hues of deep green; a bud that is rather leafy with orange-red hairs scattered throughout. Smells of Fruit ans faint bud fill my nose as i smell this bud, but as soon as i break it apart, that "Diesel" musk we all know and love punches...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyTingly
Avatar for schuffy88
Member since 2015
This one is an excellent sativa-dominating hybrid with a clean thin smoke and pungent aroma of dried pineapples and diesel Spicy bay leaf/peppercorn notes. This one will get you going out and being at your social peak. This one will make you laugh at everything and see the lighter side of stressful ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
more reviews
write a review

Find Pineapple Diesel nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Pineapple Diesel nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Products with Pineapple Diesel

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Pineapple Diesel nearby.

Most popular in