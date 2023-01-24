Pineapple Dream
Pineapple Dream is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Blue Dream and Pineapple. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, giggly, and aroused. Pineapple Dream has 23% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pineapple Dream, before let us know! Leave a review.
Pineapple Dream strain effects
Pineapple Dream strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
