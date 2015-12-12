ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 45 reviews

Snow Bud

Snow Bud

Named after its snow-like resin and white pistils, Snow Bud by Dutch Passion is a hybrid that crosses Afghani and an unknown South African strain. With sweet cinnamon and sour skunk flavors, Snow Bud provides an uplifting and euphoric high. These mold and mildew resistant plants do well indoors and flower in 7 to 8 weeks. 

Effects

30 people reported 271 effects
Relaxed 66%
Happy 50%
Uplifted 46%
Sleepy 36%
Creative 26%
Stress 36%
Pain 33%
Anxiety 33%
Depression 30%
Inflammation 26%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 10%
Headache 6%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

45

Avatar for becjenn
Member since 2017
I love this strain in RSO form (also called Akorn). It relieved a lot of pain, and helped with abdominal pain and inflammation caused by my crohn's disease. It seemed to take care of my inflammatory arthritis as well. It gives me a "fuzzy" feeling that makes the pain go away.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Hubblefacereview
Member since 2016
To date the dankest most crystallized, skunk smelling, 70's bush looking, outlandish nuggets I've ever had the pleasure of consuming. Warning! You need an air tight container, I threw away the package this came in into my home trash, ran some errands, when I returned my entire house smelled like a d...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for AkaTeddd
Member since 2014
Snow bunny/SnoBud/Akorn whatever the buckz you call it FIRE top ten on my list for my issues with pts. comparible to GG for me love this shipz dont let the name fool ya winner.Been awile since I've seen this strain. Deep rich nutty chestnut vanilla flavor's almost immediate relief with anxiety and d...
ArousedFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for cascadianmass
Member since 2015
Not so tasty, kinda dry. Very Light Green, and the buds all look like little mountains. Good high-percenter....but the high just doesn't last. Kinda tiring really.
CreativeRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Bdubx81
Member since 2016
Nice relaxing high smoke before I go lay down for the night next thing it's morning
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Photos

Lineage

African
Afghani
Snow Bud
Pineapple Fields
Products with Snow Bud

