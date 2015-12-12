Named after its snow-like resin and white pistils, Snow Bud by Dutch Passion is a hybrid that crosses Afghani and an unknown South African strain. With sweet cinnamon and sour skunk flavors, Snow Bud provides an uplifting and euphoric high. These mold and mildew resistant plants do well indoors and flower in 7 to 8 weeks.
