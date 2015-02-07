ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Pineapple Jack
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Pineapple Jack

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Sativa

4.4 119 reviews

Pineapple Jack

aka Pineapple Jack Herer

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 119 reviews

Pineapple Jack

Pineapple Jack is a mostly sativa cannabis strain whose Jack Herer and Pineapple genetics collide, combining their soaring, blissful effects in unison. Tropical fruit and citrus flavors meet the earthy, piney taste of Jack Herer in an unusual pairing of island and tundra aromas. Weightless euphoria lifts the spirits, helping you keep your chin held high amidst stress and depression while still leaving you feeling active and productive.

Effects

Show all

90 people reported 669 effects
Uplifted 58%
Happy 57%
Relaxed 48%
Euphoric 47%
Energetic 40%
Stress 36%
Depression 30%
Pain 20%
Anxiety 17%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

119

write a review

Find Pineapple Jack nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Pineapple Jack nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Pineapple
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Pineapple Jack

Products with Pineapple Jack

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Pineapple Jack nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Pineapple Jack, Double OG, Green Goddess, Kilimanjaro, and White Cheese
New Strains Alert: Pineapple Jack, Double OG, Green Goddess, Kilimanjaro, and White Cheese

Most popular in