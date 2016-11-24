ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.1 12 reviews

Pineapple Purple Skunk

Pineapple Purple Skunk

Bred by MTG Seeds, Pineapple Purple Skunk is a hybrid cannabis strain that combines Pineapple and Purple Skunk genetics. Together, these parent strains pass on a sweet and sour blend of fruity and berry flavors. Pineapple Purple Skunk blooms in vibrant hues of purple and green and shows resilience against mold.

Lineage

Purple Skunk
Pineapple
Pineapple Purple Skunk
Grape Calyx
Most popular in