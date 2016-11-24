Bred by MTG Seeds, Pineapple Purple Skunk is a hybrid cannabis strain that combines Pineapple and Purple Skunk genetics. Together, these parent strains pass on a sweet and sour blend of fruity and berry flavors. Pineapple Purple Skunk blooms in vibrant hues of purple and green and shows resilience against mold.
