  3. Pink Berry
Indica

4.2 11 reviews

Pink Berry

Pink Berry

Pink Berry by Apothecary Genetics is a delicious indica-dominant strain with relaxation on tap. This strain is the heavy-hitting combination of Pink Champagne and Blackberry, offering sweet, fruity overtones while keeping a root firmly planted in OG genetics. Pink Berry fills the mind with uplifting, euphoric energy while simultaneously weighing the limbs down with deep relaxation, making it ideal for consumers seeking relief from restlessness, chronic physical pain, and cranky moods.

Reviews

11

Avatar for TexasMockingburn
Member since 2015
Beautiful Nuggz!picked up an eight yesterday. This strain was very easy hitting for me out of a bong. The smoke wasn't harsh at all and was pleasantly creamy and sweet. Was a slow hitting strain but eventually set in. Had me uplifted anxiety melted away and euphoria all while feeling your body slo...
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Trixtereisenfield
Member since 2018
Great strain that clears your mind. It's sweet and sticky. As a person with anxiety, I found myself as chatty as my Uber driver, despite my usual apprehensions when ride-hailing. A strain that doesn't mess with you, nor does it give you that fuddled, slurring side effect.
EnergeticFocusedRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for bwool
Member since 2017
The first thing you notice about Pink Berry is its incredible, sweet taste. After only a few hits this strong indica has your body buzzing and your mind racing. Very good for relaxing at home for a few hours before passing out. Great strain, great high.
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for NikkiNuggs
Member since 2018
this strain is very good for winding down for the night , its just relaxes your mind and body. I typically only smoke this when I know I'm in for the rest of the night. I this would be good for an Anxiety/Panic attack
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for josephinerrose
Member since 2018
Dislike the flavor. Hasn’t affected me much.
HungryRelaxed
Lineage

Pink Champagne
Blackberry
Pink Berry

