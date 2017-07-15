ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Pink Death Star
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Pink Death Star
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.5 39 reviews

Pink Death Star

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 39 reviews

Pink Death Star

Pink Death Star is a flavorful creation by Riot Seeds. Known for its “spice rack” terpene profile, this strain reeks of cardamom, fennel, ginger, and pepper. This collection of flavors and the strain’s naturally high THC percentage make it a worthwhile addition to any strain collection. Pink Death Star delivers buds with deep purple hues and body-melting sedation, so naturally, this strain is best utilized in the evening.  

Effects

Show all

26 people reported 219 effects
Relaxed 92%
Sleepy 50%
Euphoric 46%
Happy 42%
Uplifted 38%
Insomnia 34%
Pain 34%
Lack of appetite 30%
Stress 30%
Depression 26%
Dry mouth 42%
Dry eyes 26%
Anxious 15%
Dizzy 11%
Paranoid 11%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

39

Show all

Avatar for mrclassic29
Member since 2016
Just picked this up from my plug, I'm from Brooklyn and to get hands on this is pretty dope. Buds are very frosty with a very nice fruity spice type smell, I also noticed some purple within the buds.It's good to smoke when you have nothing to do and you really want to relax but not get sleepy. Burns...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocused
Avatar for dead.ikon
Member since 2018
Think you’re strong enough? Try this and get back to me. Your body becomes one with, whatever the hell youre sitting on. Deep body high for a night in with nothing in the world to do.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for alexcl195
Member since 2014
Some great meds! Don't pass this up it you come across this in the future. It's deep and earthy taste lift your spirits and sink your ass!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for DBW1963
Member since 2016
Wow, super mellow. Excellent for relaxing, great pain relief. Tension and stress floats away. Highly recommended 🤓
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for MoonstoneConnection
Member since 2016
A tight strong smelling flower worthy of the federation. A strong terpin taste indicates this was not grown on Hoth. More likely cultivated on Scarif. A very solid Indica bud. Tasty and a mellow buzz of decent length.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
more reviews
write a review

Find Pink Death Star nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Pink Death Star nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Death Star
parent
Strain
Pink Death Star

Products with Pink Death Star

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Pink Death Star nearby.