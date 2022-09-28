Pink Rozay
Pink Rozay effects are mostly calming.
Pink Rozay potency is higher THC than average.
Pink Rozay is a potent indica marijuana strain bred by Cookies. Pink Rozay is inspired by the bright, floral flavors you often find when drinking a class of rose - but without the hangover. Smoking Pink Rozay will give you a heavy head high but your body will feel at ease. Because this strain is known to be high in THC, it is important to enjoy in small quantities. Pink Rozay nugs are frosty with muted shades of green and orange. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms related to chronic pain.
Pink Rozay sensations
Pink Rozay helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Stress
- 9% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
