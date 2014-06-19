ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Platinum Bubba Kush
Indica

4.4 399 reviews

Platinum Bubba Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Calculated from 12 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 399 reviews

Platinum Bubba Kush
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

Platinum Bubba Kush is a “platinum” level indica-dominant strain for those who are looking for strong medicine. Best for strong body relaxation, pain relief, sleepiness and appetite stimulation, Pbk is a long-lasting “creeper” that may take a few minutes to kick in, but you won’t miss it once it does. Floral and full of kush spiciness in aroma, the flowers of this strain will have a surprisingly sweet flavor that’s a patient favorite. Across between Platinum OG Kush and Bubba Kush, this indica finishes flowering in 8 to 9 weeks. These dense, purple-hued nugs are popular in California and are finding their way to other areas.

Effects

292 people reported 2402 effects
Relaxed 69%
Happy 57%
Euphoric 46%
Sleepy 45%
Hungry 35%
Stress 45%
Pain 39%
Insomnia 36%
Anxiety 33%
Depression 26%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 5%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

399

Lineage

Platinum OG
Bubba Kush
Platinum Bubba Kush

