Platinum Candy
Platinum Candy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Platinum Wreck and Candy Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, offering a balanced and enjoyable experience. Platinum Candy typically contains around 18-22% THC, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Platinum Candy effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Platinum Candy when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and chronic pain. Platinum Candy features flavors like sweet candy, earthy, and herbal undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Platinum Candy typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Platinum Candy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
