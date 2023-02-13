Poon Tang PIe effects are mostly calming.
Poon Tang PIe potency is higher THC than average.
Poon Tang PIe is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, tingly, and talkative. Poon Tang PIe has 17% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Poon Tang PIe, before let us know! Leave a review.
Poon Tang PIe strain effects
Poon Tang PIe strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 16% of people say it helps with PTSD
- 16% of people say it helps with Spinal cord injury
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
